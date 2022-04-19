REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested by Reidsville police on Tuesday and charged with second-degree exploitation of a minor, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Around 1:20 p.m., investigators with the RPD, assisted by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and US Department of Homeland Security, executed a search warrant at Belmont Drive for disseminating child pornography.

Reidsville investigators and special agents with homeland security recovered related evidence from the home.

Christopher Weldon Cobb, 26, was arrested for second-degree exploitation of a minor.

Cobb was given a $100,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Menard at (336) 347-2305 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.