ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of chasing people with a machete during a fight at an Asheboro inn on Sunday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The RCSO responded to the Randolph Inn in Asheboro on Albemarle Road when they were told about shots being fired.

Asheboro Police Department officers were close to the Randolph Inn and also responded.

Arriving officers say they saw people actively fighting in the parking lot.

The assailant, identified as 26-year-old Trevor Aaron Holmes, was detained.

The victims reported that Holmes had been chasing them around a vehicle with a machete, and they had been injured.

Randolph County Emergency Services responded to provide care on the scene.

Following the investigation, Holmes was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

The magistrate found probable cause for the charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was given a $35,000 total secured bond.