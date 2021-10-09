Man accused of breaking into home, shooting woman in Eden

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was seriously hurt in a shooting after a man broke into a home, according to Eden police.

At 1:03 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 200 block of Mill Avenue.

Shortly after the call, police received a report of an alarm in the same area.

At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local trauma unit in serious but stable condition.

Police determined that the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation and identified Donald Ray Newman, 56, of Danville, Virginia, as the suspect.

Officers say there was already an outstanding domestic violence protective order against Newman before the shooting.

Investigators found the suspect at a Virginia hospital. He had been admitted at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Newman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in Rockingham County.

Anyone having information is asked to call Detective Aubrie Stoneman at (336) 589-5014 or Sergeant Anthony Lovings at (336) 623-9240 ext. 3246. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.