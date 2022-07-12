RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a woman in Sophia has been arrested, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On June 14, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to Nelson Park Road in Sophia when they were told about an assault.

Arriving deputies say the suspect had already left the scene. The victim said that 49-year-old Ronald Perry Huffman, Jr., who is known by the victim, had forced his way into the home causing noticeable damage and assaulted her.

Some items in the home were also damaged.

Following the investigation, charges were sought against Huffman, and the magistrate found probable cause to issue warrants for felony break and enter with intent to terrorize/harm occupant and assault on a female.

On Friday, Huffman was taken into custody by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office in their jurisdiction and taken to the Stokes County Detention Center where he was served the warrants and confined under a 48-hour domestic hold.

He was also served an order for arrest out of Rowan County for a probation violation and received a $25,000 secured bond. He was taken to Randolph County Detention Center on Tuesday following the hold and issued an additional $1,000 secured bond for the Randolph County charges.