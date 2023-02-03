ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into and sleeping inside of an Archdale home, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, deputies came to US 311 after getting a call from the victim claiming that he arrived home and found a man asleep inside.

Investigators say they arrived at the scene and found the suspect, Nicholas Keith Lewis, 39, exiting the basement door of the home.

Deputies then took Lewis into custody and he is being charged with misdemeanor counts of breaking or entering and second-degree trespassing.

Lewis was given a $2,500 unsecured bond and will appear in court on Monday.