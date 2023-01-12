ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of abusing two children in Alamance County.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, they took a report about child abuse on Tuesday. They were told of a 12 and 13-year-old who both had bruises “consistent with that of a beating.”

The children said that Jimmy Brafford “punished” them for not doing their chores to his satisfaction. He left the home and was found at his parent’s home in Caswell County by the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

He has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury and two counts of felony assault by strangulation.

While in custody, Brafford was served with domestic violence protection orders.