RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing a felony charge after allegedly attempting to escape from jail, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that James Ronald Corcoran, Jr, 33, attempted to escape from confinement in the Randolph County Detention Center on Nov. 23.

Corcoran was caught by staff at the detention center and was not able to leave the facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

Corcoran was originally in custody under a $5,000 secured bond for felony possession of a motor vehicle, felony obtaining property by false pretense, and misdemeanor failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

In addition to those original charges, Corcoran is now being charged with felony escape from a local jail.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond for that charge and will appear in the Randolph County District Court on Dec. 15.