Man accused of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in Randolph County now facing charges in Guilford County

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man facing sex offense charges in Randolph County has now also been charged in Guilford County, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Leon Brady, 40, was charged in May 2021 with felony installing a photo device in a room, felony possessing photographic image from peeping device, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony attempted first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Following further investigation, evidence was found that Brady also committed crimes in Guilford County. He has now additionally been charged with three counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On April 28, deputies responded to the Salem Ridge Drive area of Randleman when they were told about an assault.

When the deputies arrived, the victims explained they found a camera in a window on the outside of their home and went outside to investigate.

They saw the suspect, who was known to the victims and identified as Brady.

When they confronted him, he assaulted one of the victims and then fled the scene.

The victim was transported by an EMS unit for treatment.

On May 5, detectives found Brady at his home, questioned him and conducted a search.

During the search, evidence of the crimes was located and seized. Brady was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was charged.

On June 28, while Brady was already confined in the Randolph County jail, he was served additional warrants for the charges out of Guilford County.

His total bond for the charges in Randolph and Guilford counties totals $500,000.

Brady is scheduled to appear in court in Guilford County on July 8.