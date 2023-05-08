REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was wanted by the Reidsville Police Department and accused of attempted murder was arrested on Monday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 600 block of Winstead Street after getting a report of a domestic dispute.

At the scene, police found a woman suffering from severe injuries to her upper body.

Investigators say that three juveniles were in the home when the assault happened and that one of the juveniles was assaulted as well.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is considered to be in critical condition.

Police secured warrants for Samuel Earl Galloway, 56, on the following charges:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Assault with a deadly weapon

First-degree kidnapping

He was arrested on Monday in connection to the warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Lingleat at (336) 347-2338 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.Case # 2023-00202.