Man accused of attacking Alamance County detention officer, charged with multiple felonies

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple felonies after a detention officer was attacked on Wednesday, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 6 a.m., Alamance County deputies arrested Glen Todd Smith Jr. for burglary and larceny of a vehicle.

Smith was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center where he was served his warrants and turned over to the custody of staff.



During booking, Smith was placed in a holding cell. A sergeant walked into the cell to have the phone turned on so that he could attempt to call friends and family in order to make bond.

While the phone was being activated, the sergeant picked up the receiver, and Smith slammed her head into the concrete wall. She fell to the ground, and Smith left the cell and shut the door, locking the officer inside.



He then went towards the exit of the detention center and was ordered by a lieutenant to stop. Smith ran away and was caught near the exit door where he broke a plastic mail bin over the lieutenant’s head and then hit the officer in the head.

Officers were then able to secure Smith.



The sergeant was treated for her injuries at the Kernodle Clinic, and the lieutenant was left minor scratches from the incident.



The District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation, and Smith was charged with the following:

one count of felony first-degree kidnapping

one count of felony assault on detention employee inflicting serious injury

one count of felony malicious conduct by prisoner

one count of misdemeanor escape local jail

one count of misdemeanor assault on government official

one count of misdemeanor injury to personal property

Investigators also served two additional outstanding warrants for:

one count of misdemeanor failure to appear — probation violation

one count of misdemeanor failure to appear — domestic violence protective order violation

Smith was given a $103,000 secured bond and had his first appearance on Wednesday.

The District Attorney’s Office will be sending the case to Grand Jury on Monday.

During his first appearance, Smith’s bond was increased to $305,000 secured.