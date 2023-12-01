ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after an alleged assault on a woman at the Asheboro Public Library on Wednesday, according to Asheboro Police Department records.

At around 8:59 a.m. on Wednesday, an Asheboro police officer came to the Asheboro Public Library on 201 Worth Street to investigate a report of an armed person.

The officer found and identified the suspect as Adam Smither, 30, of Asheboro. Police then spoke with a woman who stated that she had been assaulted by Smither.

The woman reported that she walked up to the library doors and Smither walked up to her and began yelling. She asked him to leave her alone and he allegedly threatened to kill her and beat her up.

The incident report states that the woman threatened to call 911 and Smither grabbed the phone out of her hand and threw it.

Smither allegedly ran outside the library, grabbed a metal pole and then ran back inside. The woman says that he “had the pole in both hands and shoved her using the pole.”

Investigators took a written statement from someone who saw Smither holding the metal pole. The pole that was allegedly used in the assault was collected as evidence

The responding officer proceeded to take Smither into custody. He is charged with assault on a female, going armed to terror of people and communicating threats.

Randolph County jail records show that Smither is also facing a charge of criminal contempt.

Smither was not issued bond due to having pending charges and appeared in court on Thursday.