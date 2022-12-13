TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was arrested in Trinity on Saturday is accused of breaking and entering and assaulting a deputy while being taken to the Randolph County jail, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Randolph County deputies responded to Koonce Drive when they were told about a suspicious person. While on the way to Koonce Drive, another caller reported a breaking and entering in progress in the same area.

The caller said a male had tried to get into the residence and buildings and had gotten into a vehicle. The caller told arriving deputies the person left and was walking toward a neighbor’s property.

While searching the area, deputies found a male suspect trying to force his way into a home on Koonce Drive.

The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Fredrick Swaim Jollie, was arrested without incident.

While he was being taken to the Randolph County Detention Center, Jollie was kicking the cage and the rear passenger window, causing damage.

The deputy stopped the vehicle to apply additional restraints and was assaulted in the process.

Jollie was taken before the magistrate and probable cause was found for the following charges:

felony break or enter a motor vehicle

misdemeanor attempt to break or enter building

misdemeanor assault on a government official

misdemeanor injury to personal property

misdemeanor resisting public officer

He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.