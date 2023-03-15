ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

47-year-old Michael Agustus Parrish is wanted for:

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by shooting into an occupied dwelling

possession of a firearm by a felon

Parrish drives a black 2012 BMW 535I and a gold Chevrolet truck with a “Cutting it Close Lawn Care” decal on the side.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Michael Agustus Parrish, please contact the ACSO at (336) 570-6300 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or www.p3tips.com You may also call 911.