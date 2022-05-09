PILOT MOUNTAIN N.C. (WGHP) — a male victim was found dead on a lawnmower in Pilot Mountain on Monday, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 1:18 p.m., deputies with the SCSO responded to a report of an unresponsive person on a lawnmower.

When law enforcement and medical personnel arrived in the 600 block of Golf Course Road, they found a deceased male victim.

Deputies on the scene requested the help of the Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Detectives and agents arrived on the scene and began investigating.

This investigation is still ongoing and is being ruled a homicide.

This investigation is believed to be an isolated incident.