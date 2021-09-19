Male victim found dead in Burlington apartment after police told about shots being fired in area

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was found dead in an apartment on Sunday in Burlington after police were told about shots being fired, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers with the BPD responded to an apartment on Brooks Street when they were told about shots being fired.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim who was declared dead.

There were no other victims inside the apartment, the release says.

Officers are still on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.