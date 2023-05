GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A water main has ruptured in Graham, flooding South Main Street, according to Graham police.

At 2:19 p.m., Graham police reported what they described as a “major water main rupture” on South Main Street near Old Farm Drive.

The break has impacted water service in the area.

Drivers heading north on South Main Street are asked to to left onto Moore Street on approach while crews continue working to repair the damage.