Major retailers get creative and competitive to hire thousands of seasonal workers

(WGHP) — We are 51 days from Christmas.

That means we’re in peak holiday hiring season with thousands of seasonal jobs open to fill all the Christmas orders.

From seasonal signing bonuses to higher pay wages, retailers and businesses across the state are getting creative to get more hands on deck.

“To meet the holiday demand, we’re looking to hire approximately 2,000 additional people to our team. All you have to do is apply on UPS.com, and within 30 minutes most people can have a job offer in hand,” said Ebony Truzy, UPS human resources business partner.

The company kicked off a Brown Friday 3-day seasonal hiring blitz on Thursday in Greensboro.

“We’re looking to hire personal vehicle drivers to drive their own personal vehicles to deliver packages. We’re looking to hire driver helpers. Those individuals will get in the car with a driver and assist in delivering packages, and package handlers will work in the facility.

Nationally the company is looking to hire 100,000 seasonal employees.

So is major retailer Target. Many of the jobs may not be listed as permanent positions, but the company hints in a statement:

“When the holidays are over, many of those team members will have the opportunity to stay on board.”

Other employers like Walmart are offering competitive pay, saying the average wage for their seasonal positions is about $20 an hour.

Kohls is offering bonuses ranging from $100-$400 for all seasonal employees.

They’re not the only retailers getting creative. Amazon is also offering bonuses of up to $3,000 as the company tries to hire 150,000 workers.

UPS will continue its hiring blitz Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at any UPS location. Make sure you make an appointment before showing up.

UPS leaders say 1/3 of its employees start off as seasonal workers, before making it a permanent career.