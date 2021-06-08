Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at Greensboro Coliseum on new tour after pandemic cut farewell tour short

Musician Rickey Medlocke (L) and Gary Rossington (R) of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform during KAABOO Texas at the AT&T Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The COVID-19 pandemic cut Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” short, but they’re getting back on the road with plans to perform in Greensboro.

Starting on June 13, the band will be traveling the country for the “Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour.”

“COVID turned our world upside down. And since that time, we have been talking amongst the band, and realized that music has such a way of healing,” original Lynyrd Skynyrd member Gary Rossington said. “Maybe it’s not our time to go. And maybe it’s our time to lift people’s spirits and lives and bring back some joy and happiness after so much turmoil this past year. We’re still standing, still keeping the music going.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd has announced 30 initial dates, including a show on Nov. 13 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The tour will include original Lynyrd Skynyrd member Gary Rossington, as well as Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase.

Tickets for the “Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour” go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.com.

Fan presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday on www.lynyrdskynyrd.com/tour. Use special code SKYNYRDBIGWHEELS.