Miguel Angel Rodriguez

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — Quick thinking from a passenger in a Lyft led deputies to arrest a man on assault and indecent liberties charges.

At 8:14 p.m. Thursday, someone in a Lyft called 911. Orange County Communications initially answered the call. Deputies described it as an “open line,” suggesting that the caller wasn’t speaking into the phone. The call, however, caught the attention of the communications team.

Orange County was able to determine that the caller was in a moving vehicle crossing the border from Orange to Alamance County. They transferred the call to Alamance County Central Communications, who in turn alerted deputies.

Alamance County deputies texted the caller’s phone number and were able to make contact. Deputies say the caller was one of three people in the Lyft. The driver of the Lyft was allegedly asking personal questions and “had touched the leg of an 11-year-old child in the car,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies met up with the victims at their destination, and the victims were able to identify the suspect as Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 56, of Mebane.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault on a minor less than 12 years old and felony indecent liberties with a child-immoral. He received a $30,000 secured bond.