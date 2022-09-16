GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Friends and family gathered to honor the lives of two people that died in a car accident Wednesday evening in Alamance County.

Graham Police Department said the accident happened on the 400 block of Moore Street and that’s where the people close to the two created a memorial for 23-year-old Rakeah Johnson and her 7-week-old son Yannis Ray.

The memorial was set with flowers, balloons and plenty of pictures for people to drive pass, stop and see the people that a small community in Graham will greatly miss.

Johnson’s best friend and Godmother to her son, Maya Graves, said that Johnson was the life of the party and always kept a smile on her face and kept those around her happy. “Keah will make you happy, by the time you walk out that room you’ll be like she’s someone I can hang with. For the ones that don’t know her should have met her,” said Graves.

Graves said she and Johnson were more than friends, but like sisters, as they helped each other through the rough times they experienced in life.

Graves said she was like a big sister to the new mother, guiding her through the beginnings of motherhood.

“She texted me every day, every day and said she couldn’t believe she was a momma it was shocking to her. For the longest we didn’t think Keah was going to have kids,” said Graves.

Police said that Johnson and her son were involved in a head-on collision, investigators said a Ford F150 pickup truck and Johnson’s Chevrolet HHR crashed after one of the vehicles went left of the center of the road.

“Getting a phone call that her and Yannis had passed, it hurts. Something I will never be able to forget,” said Graves.

Investigators said Johnson’s Chevrolet caught on fire and ended up in an embankment, she and the baby were pronounced dead at the scene, and the other driver, who hasn’t been named by police, was sent to a hospital and later died because of his injuries.

Graves said it was the worst pain she could have felt, the night she got the call about Johnson. She said the memorial was about tears in the beginning, but Johnson would have wanted laughter fun and everyone to be happy. “Every picture on that board, it’s nothing but memories.”

Graves said the memories she shared with Johnson will always be remembered to keep her name alive. She was a mother, a best friend, a girlfriend and someone to call on when they just needed to talk and vent.

“It’s not crying pictures on that board, we’re all smiling so that goes to show you it was nothing but good memories between the people that she did hang with and I’m grateful for that, I am,” said Graves.

Investigators in Graham said they are still working to find the cause of the accident.