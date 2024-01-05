GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The goal of a new facility is to get people off the streets in Guilford County and into treatment.

“We want to try to address this problem once and for all,” Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chair Skip Alston said.

About one in six people in the county experienced a substance use disorder in the last year. Alston says the need is there, and the time is now. The new recovery center on Lees Chapel Road near the intersection of Yanceyville Street could be open in nine months to a year.

Alston says he hopes it’s closer to nine months so they can have people inside by next winter. There isn’t too much work that has to be done on the inside to get it ready, but waiting on supplies is why it’s going to take so long.

“I’ve asked our county staff to put it on fast track … If we can get the generator that we are going to be needing that provides 24/7 protection then that would be able to cut a lot of months off of it,” Alston said.

As the county waits for the generator on backorder, they need to renovate inside to meet DHHS standards.

“There are some requirements as far as space, kitchen requirements, cafeteria requirements, room size,” Alston said.

56 adults can stay at the facility and will receive therapeutic intervention, mental health education, vocational training and individual services. Residents must be there voluntarily and will go through a screening before being selected. No sex offenders will be allowed.

“It’s going to be some tight requirements that’s related to them being able to stay and being committed to being recovered … Once they leave here, they will be able to go out and get a job, get housing and be more of a productive citizen in Guilford County,” Alston said.

The county purchased the former St. Gale’s Manor with $3.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The final cost will depend on the contractor to make the renovations inside, which would be a one-time cost to the county from their budget.

“The county will find the funds in order to open this facility. This is a priority for our board,” Alston said.

The goal is to help the unhoused by tackling mental health and substance abuse issues.

“Hope is on its way,” Alston said.

This would be the first long-term treatment facility owned by the county. Right now, there is a short-term facility at Gibson Park Recovery Center.

The group working inside that facility will likely also be contracted to provide services at the Lees Chapel Recovery Center.