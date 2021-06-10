Lofts on Haw River holds grand opening as people look to move out of big cities

HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — A pierce of history has now turned into a slice of home for families who are relocating to Haw River.

The old Granit Mill on Main Street has turned into an apartment complex known as Lofts on Haw River.

The complex hosts a variety of sizes for singles, couples, and families, and sits right on the banks of the river.

Since August, people have moved into the lofts, but on Thursday the complex held its grand opening.

At the time the ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, the complex was near 100 percent capacity for residents.

A lot of those people have moved from bigger cities, to carve out of a piece of their own quiet sanctuary.

Zach Chitwood and his wife are two of them.

“Durham was pretty expensive, pretty crowded. We were looking for someone to live life, be out in the woods,” Chitwood said.

Complex marketing manager Marques Miller also explained the complex filled up quickly as the housing market began to skyrocket.

“There is a selling time. A lot of people are here have sold, there are a lot of people here who are building,” Miller said.

Families are selling their homes quicker than they can buy other homes or property. At least one resident moved into the complex because they had to put a pause on building a new home due to the price of lumber.

