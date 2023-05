BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Cummings High School went into lockdown on Thursday after a student reported that another student had a gun.

School officials say Burlington police asked them to put the school into lockdown during the investigation around 12:45 p.m.

At 1:21 p.m., the Alamance-Burlington School System shared an update when the lockdown was lifted.

Officers made a sweep through the school and didn’t find a weapon.

The student who was reported to have the gun was identified.