ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A lockdown is currently in place at Bethany Community School, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

According to Sheriff Page, shortly before 1 p.m., a student reported the possibility of another student on campus with a firearm.

Law enforcement on the scene have conducted several searches and have not yet found anything, according to Sheriff Page. No injuries have been reported.

A message has been sent to parents notifying them of the lockdown. Parents are currently not allowed on campus and are being turned away as long as the lockdown is in place.

This is a developing story.