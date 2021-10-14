Loaded handgun found on student at Reynolds High School; ‘Seems to be the weekly narrative,’ sheriff says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A loaded handgun was found on a student at Reynolds High School on Thursday, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was taken into custody after an anonymous tip from a community member led to the discovery of the gun on Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the gun was recovered and the student was taken into custody without incident.

The student will be charged with possessing a weapon on campus; as the student is a juvenile, no further identifying information will be released.

“This seems to be the weekly narrative. It is a must that we change this narrative. We must create
a plan with urgency to address the gun violence because our children and the future are depending
on our response.” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said in the release.

Anyone with information on this investigation or other criminal activity is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.

