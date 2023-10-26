ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A loaded gun was confiscated from a student at Southeast Alamance High School on Thursday, according to the Alamance-Burlington School System.

The school district says they received a tip which led to them finding the gun in the student’s possession. Two bullets were in the magazine.

The gun was confiscated within minutes of the tip and the school did not enter a lockdown. All students are safe and no one was injured.

ABSS says that the student will face disciplinary action to the fullest extent of its zero-tolerance weapons policy.