‘Listen to the other side’; High Point University honors General Colin Powell by sharing words from his HPU commencement address

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point University is honoring the memory of General Colin L. Powell after the former secretary of state and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff passed away.

According to a statement released on his Facebook, he passed away Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Medical Center. Powell was 84 years old.

Colin Powell (Courtesy of High Point University)

Nido Qubein (left) and Colin Powell (right)(Courtesy of High Point University)

Colin Powell (left) and Nido Qubein (right) (Courtesy of High Point University)

Powell had a close relationship with High Point University. He was on HPU’s National Board of Advisors and deliver an address at the university’s 2014 commencement ceremony.

He was also a member of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans alongside HPU President Nido Qubein.

“General Powell was a dear friend and a treasured American,” Qubein said. “His service and dedication to our country reflected the values we celebrate at High Point University. His influence on me and his impact on our institution have been significant and lasting. I will miss my work with him on our National Board of Advisors and beyond.”

In memory of Powell, the university shared an excerpt of his HPU 2014 commencement address.

“Find that which you love doing and that which you do well. When you put those two together, you have put into place the roadmap for a successful and satisfying life.” “As you go through life, listen to the other side. Have your eyes and your ears and your heart open to counterviews so we can get back what makes this country great in the political sense – the ability to compromise with each other and not just freeze ourselves on a spectrum of political desire from the right or from the left.”