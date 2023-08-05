STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Swimming at Hanging Rock State Park will be limited throughout the month of August, the park announced on Facebook.

Swimming at Hanging Rock Lake will be limited throughout the rest of August due to a lack of available lifeguards.

The only remaining days open for swimming are listed below:

Aug. 7

Aug. 10

Aug. 11

Aug. 12

Aug. 13

Aug. 31

Sept. 1

Sept. 2

Sept 3

Sept. 4 (Labor Day)

Boats and canoes will remain available for rent to go out on the lake on all normally scheduled days.