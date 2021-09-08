Lightning strike cracks cable box in half, sparks fire at Whitsett home, officials say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire officials believe that lightning struck a home in Whitsett and caused a fire.

Mt Hope Fire Department responded to a house fire just after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. There was minimal damage to the home, but the Spectrum cable box on the house was split in half.

The homeowner was inside at the time.

“There was a boom, a tremendous boom, I could feel it. I looked out my window and saw a flash and that flash was actually a lighting strike, once it hit I was in shock actually not fully realizing what happened but I knew I was okay,” David Dunlap told FOX8.

No one was hurt and there was no significant damage to this home or any other homes in the area.