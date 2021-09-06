‘Life is too short’: Neighbors react to deadly house fire in Browns Summit

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alvis David Brown, 75, is dead, and his two siblings are in the hospital after an early morning house fire on Locust Grove Drove in the Browns Summit area of Guilford County.

“All you could see is smoke coming out the house,” neighbor Pamela McCain White said.

Neighbors described what they woke up to Monday morning along Locust Grove Drive in Guilford County.

Fire trucks lined the street, blocking off traffic, as firefighters did all they could to put out the flames coming out of the home and rescue the people inside.

It took more than two dozen firefighters to put out the flames.

The cause was improperly discarded smoking materials, firefighters said.

Donna Price and her sister, White, live next door to the victims. They’ve gotten to know their daily patterns and how the house was set up.

‘It’s really difficult especially knowing those were the bedrooms, and it happened early morning. They were not morning people. So, they were probably in their beds,” White said.

They consider them extended family.

“We just spoke to them yesterday. Everything was good. Life is too short,” Price said.

Firefighters also went door to door to neighboring homes to place find out if smoke detectors were working properly.

They found a home where none of the detectors worked and installed three Monday afternoon.

They have plans to canvass the neighborhood again Saturday, to make sure everyone in the neighborhood has working detectors.