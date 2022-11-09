RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Liberty woman is facing multiple charges after she pointed a gun at deputies who were performing a welfare check on children after a domestic incident, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Thursday, Randolph County deputies responded to Low Bridge Road in Liberty to perform a welfare check on children following a domestic dispute.

Melisa Ann Herriott, 54, opened the front door and pointed a handgun directly at one of the deputies and in the general direction of the other.

Deputies were able to de-escalate the situation, but Herriott closed the door. The deputies tried again to get her to open the door. She opened the door but was confrontational and uncooperative, the release says.

The patrol supervisor arrived on-scene and was able to de-escalate the situation, get inside the home and perform a welfare check on the children who were found safe.

The patrol supervisor sought charges against Herriott for:

two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm

two counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun

misdemeanor misuse of 911

She was arrested, taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and issued a $50,000 secured bond.