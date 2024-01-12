LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Big changes are coming to Liberty as the mega site moves in. The town is bracing for the development boom by getting organized.

The town is putting some rules in place by updating its land development plan, which hasn’t been done since the 1990s.

People in Liberty want their small town to keep its small-town feel, which is why the main goal of their land development plan is to establish where developers can build and where they can’t.

It keeps the town in control, and the development doesn’t completely take over.

“We’ve been talking about things we seen growing up that we don’t want to lose … for my kids, my grandkids,” said Kevin Bowman, the chair of the planning and zoning board.

Bowman has lived his whole life in Liberty and takes pride in the work they have done.

“We took the maps, we literally took colored crayons and started coloring it, and then we talked amongst each other … then we sort of pulled it all together,” Bowman said.

They decided where multi-family homes, single residential and commercial development should be allowed in the town to allow for pockets of growth.

“There has been a lot of research gone into this to make sure that what we foresee happening in certain locations makes sense and that we can support it in those locations,” said Janie Phelps, the assistant town manager.

Water and sewer connections are also a factor. The new land development plan accounts for more regulations when it comes to those extensions.

“It is very vague in who is responsible for it, and that comes back to taxpayer dollars on whether the developer pays for it or the town citizens pay for it … Those small details like that between the ordinance and land development plan really helps give that guidance to any development in town,” said Scott Kidd, the town manager.

It gives developers a heads-up of where to build and helps requests get through the planning and zoning board efficiently.

“You’ve got the guideline right there … so it helps pave the way for us to understand,” Bowman said.

Most importantly, it keeps the people of Liberty in control of the changes.

“This is my home. This is my life. This is where I will be forever … ensuring this for the next generations,” Bowman said.

The Planning and Zoning Board will vote on the land development plan next week. If approved, it moves onto the town council and another public hearing.