Liberty teen accused of breaking in to 18 vehicles, stealing multiple guns

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Liberty 18-year-old was arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

On Aug. 6, officers with the BPD responded to around 20 reports of vehicle break-ins near Forestdale Drive and Bonnar Bridge Parkway.

During these break-ins, multiple guns were stolen as well as other personal property.

On Tuesday, around 2 a.m. officers with the BPD spotted the suspect vehicle and began investigating.

As a result of that investigation, officers arrested Jon’athn Emanuel White, 18, of Liberty, for the following charges related to the breaking and entering of vehicles:

18 counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle

Two counts of misdemeanor larceny

Three counts of larceny of a firearm

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

Further charges are possible.

White is currently in the custody of the Alamance County Jail under a $66,000 secured bond.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this or any other related investigation. They ask you to call the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.