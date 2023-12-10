LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) —A Liberty man is being charged with over 20 counts of child sex crimes, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 6, the ACSO’s Special Victims Unit launched an investigation into possible sexual assaults against children.

On Nov. 20 warrants were obtained for Robert Dayton Akiyama Cavinder, 39, of Liberty.

Cavinder was taken into custody by US Marshals on Wednesday and taken to the detention center.

He is being charged with 14 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, six counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of statutory rape of a child by an adult.

His bond was set at $250,000 secured.