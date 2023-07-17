LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — With so many lakes, rivers and ocean options, North Carolina is a destination for relaxing on the water during the summer.

It’s also the season when drownings are at their peak. More than half of all adult drownings happen in natural bodies of water.

This weekend, Jose Moises Ramirez-Olvera drowned at the Pebble Beach Access in Denton while learning how to swim, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.

There are signs all over the beach telling swimmers there are no lifeguards, but there is a place where a life ring is supposed to be. Inside, it’s empty.

There’s also a rack for loaner life vests. They’re all gone too.

A Davidson County deputy stopped by to patrol and told swimmers to get off the long yellow barriers that mark where it’s safe to swim.

YMCA Aquatics Director Kendall Mintz says it’s not safe to swim without a life jacket,.

“When it comes to a lake, whether you are a pro swimmer or a beginner, always wearing a life jacket is so so important,” Mintz said.

There’s an easy rule to remember: “Any body of water that you cannot see under.”

We saw a handful of people in life jackets at the Pebble Beach Access today, but most were without.

“During an emergency knowing that you have a life jacket on, if something were to happen, you would float on top of the water,” she said.

Pebble Beach’s signs warn the water can be up to 15 feet deep.

“If you’re not expecting that, and it drops off, you can go under without even noticing,” Mintz said.

There are no lifeguards at this beach, and safety information is posted in both English and Spanish.

“Swimming with a lifeguard is always your best route,” Mintz said.

She recommends those learning to swim consider formal classes, which are offered at the YMCA in addition to CPR classes which can help save a life if someone goes underwater.

We also asked law enforcement if they regularly patrol the Pebble Beach Access. They do as they’re able, but the seasonal lake patrol boats are the main arm of enforcement.

One of their biggest challenges is making sure people don’t jump off the nearby bridge, which is much bigger danger, given the water is far deeper.