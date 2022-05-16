DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington woman is accused of setting her own house on fire, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday, March 23, around 12:00 p.m., the Davidson County Emergency Communications Center was contacted by an alarm company that told them about a fire alarm activation at a home on Yadkin College Road.

First responders arrived and found the home on fire, and multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

The home was declared a total loss.

Deputies and fire officials launched an investigation to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire.

Throughout the course of the investigation, evidence was discovered, including video footage obtained from security cameras at the home.

Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

On May 2, deputies arrested Amy Lynn Spurlock, 55, of Lexington.

Spurlock was charged with felony fraudulently burning a dwelling and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.