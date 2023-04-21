LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of Anna Lewis Drive and South Main Street, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Around 6:34 a.m., Lexington officers responded to a call reporting a crash.

Investigators say a 2022 Jeep Gladiator was turning onto Anna Lewis Drive from South Main Street.

A 2008 Kia, driven by Tammy Shepard, of Lexington, was going south on South Main Street, and the vehicles crashed in the intersection.

Shepard died from injuries sustained in the crash, and the driver of the Jeep Gladiator was left with minor injuries, police say.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case, please call the LPD at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.