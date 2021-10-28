Lexington woman arrested after dog with broken back locked in crawlspace without food, water

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington woman was arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge after an injured dog was found locked inside a crawlspace, according to a warrant.

According to the warrant, the 26-year-old woman’s dog was hit by a vehicle and left with a broken back. Animal control told her to take the dog to a veterinarian. A week later, the woman had still not taken her dog to a veterinarian.

The woman is also accused of locking her dog in a crawlspace of the house without food or water.

On Wednesday, she was arrested on a felony charge of cruelty to animals.

She was released on a $1,000 secured bond.