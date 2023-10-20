DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony charges after allegedly burning a home and smearing feces on a person’s property on Thursday, according to Davidson County court records.

The warrant for arrest alleges that, on Thursday, Tesla Burkhart, 30, of Lexington, intentionally burned a home in Lexington. Burkhart is also accused of burning the home’s back porch and smearing feces on two vehicles belonging to the victim.

Burkhart allegedly scattered trash and used baby diapers on the victim’s property, according to the warrant. She also is accused of smearing trash and feces on the doors of the victim’s home.

Burkhart is listed on the Davidson County Jail Current Active Inmates List. Records show that she was placed into incarceration at 1:03 p.m. on Thursday.

As a result of the allegations outlined in the warrant, Burkhart is being charged with felony second-degree arson, felony damage to property and misdemeanor littering. She is being held on no bond and will next appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Nov. 16.