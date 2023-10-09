LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged in connection to a threat made to a Lexington school on Monday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

A 14-year-old student has been charged, police say. Lexington Senior High School dismissed students at 9:20 a.m. on Monday.

LCS released a message on their website on Monday, saying school officials learned about a threat posted on social media.

LSHS was the only school affected by the threat.

The full message is provided below:

This morning, October 9th, LCS became aware of a threat posted on social media affecting Lexington Senior High School (LSHS) only. The Lexington Police Department responded immediately and is actively investigating the potential threat. We have made the decision to dismiss LSHS students at 9:20 a.m. No other schools are being dismissed at this time. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. LCS

This is a developing story.