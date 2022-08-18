LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer has resigned and been charged with a felony in Lexington.

According to a release from Lexington Police Department, Felicia Biddix was arrested Thursday on a warrant for felony obstruction of justice for “actions she was involved in as a Lexington Police Officer.”

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was the attesting agency, in consultation with the District Attorney’s Office.

She was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

According to police, command staff with Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reached out to Lexington Police Department regarding “suspicious” interactions between Officer Biddix and an inmate in the Davidson County Detention Center.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation into Biddix while the Lexington Police Department began an “administrative investigation.”

Chief Robby Rummage, Sheriff Richie Simmons and their departments coordinated on this investigation and Felicia Biddiz was put on paid suspension on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Biddix voluntarily resigned.

The investigation is ongoing.

“The fact that an investigation into one of our officers reveals evidence of a criminal act and a substantial breach of the Lexington Police Department Core Values is extremely disappointing. At this point, it is the responsibility of the courts to determine if that level of evidence is sufficient to prove guilt. Felicia Biddix is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. We will continue the administrative investigation to properly report these circumstances to the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education Training and Standards Commission (the governing entity that certifies municipal police officers). The Lexington Police Department remains committed to excellence in professional policing. We will stand firm in this commitment including the way we respond to these avoidable circumstances. I would like to thank Sheriff Richie Simmons and his staff for promptly alerting and coordinating with us during this investigation. We share the desire to uphold the highest level of law enforcement professionalism.” Robby Rummage, Chief of Police

The Lexington Police Department did not give any specifics on what Biddix is accused of.