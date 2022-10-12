LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed by his roommate Wednesday morning, Lexington police say.

According to police, they were called to Curry Street early Wednesday morning about a stabbing. When officers arrived and secured the scene, they learned that Victor Santos Ramos and his roommate had allegedly gotten into an argument.

The fight escalated until Ramos allegedly stabbed his roommate and fled the scene.

The victim is in stable condition and does not have life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for Ramos and official charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302.