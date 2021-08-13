Lexington police investigating shooting; victim found in Walmart parking lot after an altercation

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A person was shot in the parking lot of a Walmart following an altercation.

Lexington police responded to a call of someone with a gunshot wound in the Walmart parking lot on Lowes Boulevard at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

They victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Following an investigation, officers found that the victim was shot after a fight with a suspect at a house on Melrose Drive.

This investigation is ongoing, but there were no other victims and this was no random.

Anyone with information about this case, please call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.