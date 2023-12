LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting on the southern end of the city Thursday afternoon.

The Lexington Police Department confirmed at about 4:30 p.m. that officers had responded to a shooting on Federal Street.

Lexington police investigate shooting on Federal Street (WGHP)

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

No word on any possible injuries.

FOX8 has a crew on scene working to gather more information.