Lexington police arrest teen after crash, chase

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police arrested an 18-year-old on Tuesday after a crash and chase, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.
The 18-year-old was arrested for:
- larceny of a motor vehicle
- fleeing to elude
- resist obstruct delay
- carrying a concealed weapon
- contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- felony hit and run
- breaking and entering
- possession of a stolen motor vehicle
Officers identified a red Mercedes as a suspect vehicle from a case in Lexington, and tried to stop the Mercedes.
Police say the 18-year-old was driving and didn’t stop for officers on Federal Street. The Mercedes then crashed into another vehicle while turning onto Cotton Grove Road.
The 18-year-old and a juvenile passenger ran from the car and were apprehended during a foot chase.
During the incident, officers learned that the Mercedes was reported stolen out of Greensboro.
The 18-year-old is in the Davidson County Jail under a $50,000secured bond.
The juvenile was released to their parents’ custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.