Lexington police arrest teen after crash, chase

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police arrested an 18-year-old on Tuesday after a crash and chase, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

The 18-year-old was arrested for:

larceny of a motor vehicle

fleeing to elude

resist obstruct delay

carrying a concealed weapon

contributing to the delinquency of a minor

felony hit and run

breaking and entering

possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Officers identified a red Mercedes as a suspect vehicle from a case in Lexington, and tried to stop the Mercedes.

Police say the 18-year-old was driving and didn’t stop for officers on Federal Street. The Mercedes then crashed into another vehicle while turning onto Cotton Grove Road.

The 18-year-old and a juvenile passenger ran from the car and were apprehended during a foot chase.

During the incident, officers learned that the Mercedes was reported stolen out of Greensboro.

The 18-year-old is in the Davidson County Jail under a $50,000secured bond.

The juvenile was released to their parents’ custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.