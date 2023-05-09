LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police say suspects fired shots inside a Lexington pharmacy during an attempted robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

FOX8 is told that around 2 p.m., a pharmacist was grazed by a bullet and then fired back with his own gun.

The owner of the Lexington Family Pharmacy said two masked men came to rob the pharmacy and shot at him. Pharmacist Steve Koontz legally carries at the pharmacy and fired back.

He was grazed by a bullet and is in the hospital being checked over for bullet fragments.

The suspects are still wanted, and the motive is unknown at this time.

Law enforcement officials are on the scene investigating.

The pharmacy will be closed for the rest of the day so employees can rest.

This is a developing story.