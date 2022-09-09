DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A murder-for-hire suspect has been extradited back to Davidson County, according to court records.

According to court records, on Aug. 8, Lexington police attempted to pull over D’Won Nicholas Still, 32, of Thomasville, “to conduct an arrest for murder to hire charges.” Still failed to yield to lights and sirens and a high-speed chase began on Cotton Grove Road.

According to court records, the chase led officers onto Interstate 85 North where Still allegedly was traveling “130 mph in a 70 mph zone.” Still is also accused of illegally and unsafely passing a number of vehicles on Cotton Grove Road during the chase.

According to The Dispatch, officers withdrew when the chase ended up on I-85 due to safety concerns, with Still allegedly driving in excess of 100 miles per hour with no headlights. Still’s vehicle was later located at the interstate rest stop in Davidson County at mile marker 98. At that time a fugitive warrant was issued, and U.S. Marshals partnered with law enforcement agencies across the nation to locate Still.

The Dispatch also reports that Still was found in Texas by U.S. Marshals the very next weekend.

According to the Lexington Police Department, Still was extradited back to North Carolina on Tuesday for charges related to his high-speed escape as well as the murder-for-hire charges.

He is currently being charged with the following:

Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Reckless driving to endanger

Speeding

Improper passing on the right

Unsafe passing on the yellow line

Unsafe passing on the crest or curve

Solicitation for murder

Still’s bond has been set at $3 million. According to court records, he will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Oct. 7.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case, please call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.