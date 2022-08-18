LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man wanted for murder-for-hire charges in Davidson County has been apprehended in Texas.

The Dispatch reports that D’Won Still was arrested and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina after leading officers on a high-speed chase on August 8 after they tried to stop him in connection to an investigation of “soliciting to commit murder.”

Lexington Police Department told The Dispatch that the attempted stop was on Cotton Grove Road. Officers withdrew when the Chase ended up on I-85 due to safety concerns, with Still allegedly driving in excess of 100 miles per hour with no headlights.

Still’s vehicle was found abandoned at a rest stop in Davidson County.

In addition to soliciting to commit murder, Still is charged with eluding arrest and other driving-related violations. The Dispatch also reports that Still was out on bail for several home invasions in Mocksville, Lexington and Rowan County.