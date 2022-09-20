LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school has been locked down due to a threat shared on social media.

Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat.

Lexington Police Department is searching the school. Additional updates will be sent to parents as they’re available, according to the tweet.

Students go through metal detectors to enter the school.

A mother at the scene told FOX8 she and other parents have been waiting outside the school since around 9:30 a.m.

There has been an uptick in threats against schools, including several in the Triad and nearly a dozen in Virginia. Cabarrus County schools were also evacuated on Tuesday. Mooresville High School in Iredell County is also being evacuated due to threats.