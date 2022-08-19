LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Paul Jackson Jr, of Lexington, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Jackson, owner of The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street in Thomasville, bought his Spectacular Riches ticket at his store.

He collected his prize Thursday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,017.

